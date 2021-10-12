Trexquant Investment LP Grows Holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 135.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in LCI Industries in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in LCI Industries in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 26.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 11,785.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

LCI Industries stock opened at $137.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.63. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $106.01 and a 1-year high of $156.61.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business’s revenue was up 108.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.47%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LCI Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.40.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII).

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.