Trexquant Investment LP Invests $319,000 in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RXT. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 10,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on RXT. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Rackspace Technology from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rackspace Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays cut Rackspace Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.15.

In other news, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $229,886.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Rackspace Technology stock opened at $15.04 on Tuesday. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $13.07 and a one year high of $26.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.56 and its 200 day moving average is $19.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $743.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.93 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 13.74% and a negative net margin of 9.26%. Analysts predict that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

