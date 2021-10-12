Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $361,000 Investment in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,930 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 314.4% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 90,801 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 68,890 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 52.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,730 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 11.1% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 73,766 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

TDS opened at $19.34 on Tuesday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.42.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.27%.

Several research firms have commented on TDS. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.07.

Telephone and Data Systems Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.