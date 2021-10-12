Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,243,958 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $319,076,000 after buying an additional 15,659 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 920,862 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $90,576,000 after buying an additional 37,282 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,826,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 583,102 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,354,000 after buying an additional 56,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 413,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,625,000 after buying an additional 18,553 shares in the last quarter. 46.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $54,143.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 40.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on COLM. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

COLM opened at $94.76 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $73.11 and a one year high of $114.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $566.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.02 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.77) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.20%.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

