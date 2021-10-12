TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 204.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 3,093,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,774 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,026,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,376,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,128,000 after purchasing an additional 489,865 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 789,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,745,000 after purchasing an additional 397,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $17,714,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.87. The company had a trading volume of 19,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,168. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.92. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $38.37 and a 12 month high of $53.11.

