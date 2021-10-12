TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Purchases 1,018 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $34,290,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,427,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,274,000 after acquiring an additional 250,250 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,032,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,793,000 after acquiring an additional 211,602 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,020,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,181,000 after acquiring an additional 149,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $13,034,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.58. 10,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,535. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.91 and a 200 day moving average of $130.77. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $129.44 and a 1-year high of $133.43.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

