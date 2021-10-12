TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 59.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,522 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,275 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 21.2% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,658,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $123,629,000 after purchasing an additional 290,433 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 31.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,579,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,970,472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339,615 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group in the second quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 11.8% in the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 187,947 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,008,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.55.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 335,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $20,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 35,044 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,350.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 215,657 shares of company stock worth $5,046,801 and have sold 507,808 shares worth $40,144,228. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX stock traded up $1.85 on Tuesday, hitting $116.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,483,059. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.22. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.40 and a 1 year high of $136.88. The stock has a market cap of $79.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.8475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.66%.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

