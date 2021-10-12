TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Sells 583 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.1% of TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,419,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 9,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 190,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,597,000 after acquiring an additional 12,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after buying an additional 11,392 shares in the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.96. 461,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,549,133. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.24 and a fifty-two week high of $171.51.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. Barclays set a $187.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.41.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.