Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trip.com Group Limited is a one-stop travel service company. Its service consists of Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner and Qunar. The company’s platform includes mobile apps, Internet websites and 24/7 customer service centers. Trip.com Group Limited, formerly known as Ctrip.com International Ltd., is based in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, September 24th. HSBC dropped their price objective on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, CLSA cut their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $31.65 on Friday. Trip.com Group has a twelve month low of $23.61 and a twelve month high of $45.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.58 and its 200-day moving average is $33.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 1.30.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.17. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. Trip.com Group’s quarterly revenue was up 86.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCOM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Trip.com Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 873.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Trip.com Group by 23.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

