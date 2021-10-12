Trollcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.00 Million (TROLL)

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded up 47.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One Trollcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Trollcoin has a market cap of $2.00 million and $439.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Trollcoin has traded 64.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,179.96 or 0.99865192 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00060026 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004479 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00049572 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00006432 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001155 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001803 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004686 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.17 or 0.00496255 BTC.

Trollcoin Coin Profile

Trollcoin (TROLL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com . The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Trollcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trollcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trollcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

