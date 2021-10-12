Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

TWKS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Turing in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Turing in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Turing in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Turing in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Turing in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.73.

NASDAQ TWKS opened at $25.67 on Monday. Turing has a 12 month low of $24.34 and a 12 month high of $34.43.

