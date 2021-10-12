Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTCMKTS:UBQU) Short Interest Update

Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTCMKTS:UBQU) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 96.5% from the September 15th total of 141,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 677,007,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UBQU remained flat at $$0.00 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 160,814,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,863,250. Ubiquitech Software has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.

Get Ubiquitech Software alerts:

About Ubiquitech Software

Ubiquitech Software Corp. develops and markets software products. It operates through its subsidiaries as a multi-media, multi-faceted corporation utilizing state-of-the-art global internet marketing, direct response television, radio, and traditional marketing, to drive traffic to the new and emerging multi-billion dollar industries.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquitech Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquitech Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.