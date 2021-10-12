Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTCMKTS:UBQU) Short Interest Update

Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTCMKTS:UBQU) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 96.5% from the September 15th total of 141,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 677,007,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:UBQU remained flat at $$0.00 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 160,814,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,863,250. Ubiquitech Software has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.
About Ubiquitech Software
