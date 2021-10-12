Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Rating Increased to Buy at Cleveland Research

Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $430.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $401.00.

ULTA stock opened at $380.87 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $200.50 and a one year high of $414.98. The stock has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $371.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.45.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BancorpSouth Bank grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

