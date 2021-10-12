Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Receives Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $450.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.94 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $16.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $19.00 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $386.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $401.00.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Shares of ULTA opened at $380.87 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $200.50 and a twelve month high of $414.98. The company has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $371.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.45.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 15.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BancorpSouth Bank raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.