Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $543.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) to post $543.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ultra Clean’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $545.93 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $542.00 million. Ultra Clean reported sales of $363.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ultra Clean will report full-year sales of $2.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ultra Clean.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.44 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UCTT shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

In other news, insider William Joe Williams sold 627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total transaction of $33,362.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,297,341.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David T. Ibnale sold 3,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $148,096.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,647 shares in the company, valued at $3,854,824.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,497 shares of company stock valued at $215,504. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co now owns 17,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 7.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 208,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,197,000 after acquiring an additional 17,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,772,000 after purchasing an additional 124,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UCTT traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $42.66. 128,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,233. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.76 and a 200-day moving average of $50.27. Ultra Clean has a fifty-two week low of $21.08 and a fifty-two week high of $65.33.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

