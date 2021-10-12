Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Holdings Trimmed by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP trimmed its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,729 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UAA. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Under Armour by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,201,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,905,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563,901 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 369.5% during the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,246,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128,787 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 417.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,077,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482,700 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at $30,477,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,984,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on UAA. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.64.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $19.99 on Tuesday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.26 and a 1-year high of $26.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.