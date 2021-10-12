United Airlines (UAL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 19th. Analysts expect United Airlines to post earnings of ($1.39) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 37.89% and a negative return on equity of 140.25%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($9.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 270.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect United Airlines to post $-11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $49.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. United Airlines has a 12-month low of $32.16 and a 12-month high of $63.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.58.

In other United Airlines news, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $3,510,853.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,330.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $165,214.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UAL shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

