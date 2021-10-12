UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Down 2.6%

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)’s stock price fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.31 and last traded at $10.39. 22,169 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 9,050,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.67.

Several research firms have issued reports on TIGR. Citigroup reduced their price objective on UP Fintech from $21.63 to $18.22 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet downgraded UP Fintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on UP Fintech in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $21.10 price objective on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.46 and its 200 day moving average is $18.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.39 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.13.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $60.23 million for the quarter. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 5.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIGR. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in UP Fintech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in UP Fintech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in UP Fintech by 584.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in UP Fintech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in UP Fintech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

UP Fintech Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

