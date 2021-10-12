UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Down 2.6%

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) shares traded down 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.31 and last traded at $10.39. 22,169 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 9,050,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.67.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded UP Fintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on UP Fintech from $21.63 to $18.22 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on UP Fintech in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $21.10 price objective on the stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.39 and a beta of 1.73.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $60.23 million for the quarter. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 5.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIGR. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the 1st quarter valued at $1,021,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in UP Fintech by 299.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 18,676 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in UP Fintech during the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 235.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 67,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

UP Fintech Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

