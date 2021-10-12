UREEQA Achieves Market Cap of $9.57 Million (URQA)

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. One UREEQA coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000605 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UREEQA has a market cap of $9.57 million and approximately $39,722.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, UREEQA has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.67 or 0.00057162 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.26 or 0.00119426 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00072712 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,152.84 or 0.99994870 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,386.18 or 0.05924468 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UREEQA Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

Buying and Selling UREEQA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UREEQA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UREEQA using one of the exchanges listed above.

