US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.13% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “US Foods Holding Corp. is a foodservice distributor. The company serves independent and multi-unit restaurants, healthcare and hospitality entities, government and educational institutions. US Foods Holding Corp. is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. “

USFD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of US Foods in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.10.

Shares of USFD stock opened at $37.35 on Tuesday. US Foods has a 12-month low of $19.82 and a 12-month high of $42.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.22 and a 200-day moving average of $36.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -373.46 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that US Foods will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 16,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $573,660.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USFD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in US Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in US Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in US Foods by 307.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of US Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

