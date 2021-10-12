V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 763,279 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 54,726 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.19% of V.F. worth $62,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 91.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 66.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 409 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

V.F. stock opened at $69.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.48. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $65.34 and a 52 week high of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 149.62%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VFC. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.69.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

