Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,929 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $61,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the second quarter valued at $44,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTN. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet upgraded Vail Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $298.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $360.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.92.

NYSE:MTN opened at $339.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.64 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $310.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.13. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.34 and a fifty-two week high of $353.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.53) by $0.04. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.82) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 164.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.34%.

In other news, CAO Nathan Mark Gronberg sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.89, for a total value of $60,180.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 4,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total value of $1,605,915.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,186 shares of company stock worth $2,826,789 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

