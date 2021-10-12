Valor Token (VALOR) Price Tops $0.37 on Exchanges

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. Valor Token has a market cap of $7.36 million and $109,568.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Valor Token has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. One Valor Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000648 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00043147 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $121.47 or 0.00214472 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.43 or 0.00092574 BTC.

Valor Token Profile

Valor Token is a coin. Its launch date was October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 coins. The official website for Valor Token is smartvalor.io/en . Valor Token’s official message board is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog . Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc

According to CryptoCompare, “SMART VALOR aims to build a decentralized marketplace for tokenized alternative investments backed by secure custody for crypto assets. Capitalizing on the Swiss legal framework, SMART VALOR aims to combine the privacy and security of a leading banking center with the accessibility and diversity of the blockchain-based open network. SMART VALOR’s head office is located in Zug, Switzerland which is also known as the Crypto Valley. The online platform will give investors from around the world access to the world of alternative investments and digital assets. Beyond cryptocurrencies, for alternative investments such as venture capital, private equity and real estate, the tokenization of assets is a true gamechanger. The SMART VALOR leadership team has decided to move ahead of the planned timeline of token generation and exchange listing. The token generation event was planned for July 2019, which has now taken place on the 27th of March. “

Buying and Selling Valor Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Valor Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Valor Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

