VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB) Shares Down 0.2%

VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB)’s share price fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.83 and last traded at $24.83. 71 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.88.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBBB. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,745,000. Mendel Money Management acquired a new stake in VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF by 116.7% in the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period.

