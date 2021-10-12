Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Acquired by Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 25,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 10,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter.

VEU stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.16. The stock had a trading volume of 188,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,327. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $49.09 and a 1-year high of $65.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.93.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

