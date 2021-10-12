Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 391,701 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,378,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391,701 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of MongoDB worth $1,944,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 969.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.02, for a total value of $1,252,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,953,764.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.55, for a total transaction of $128,493.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,153 shares of company stock valued at $51,644,888. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $454.20 on Tuesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.51 and a twelve month high of $518.34. The firm has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.03 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $434.67 and a 200 day moving average of $359.02. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 239.38%. The company had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MDB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $526.00 price objective (up from $450.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $472.44.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

