Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 516,696 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,790,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 516,696 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.48% of Ally Financial worth $1,883,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 43.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Sovarnum Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 450.0% during the second quarter. Sovarnum Capital L.P. now owns 33,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 9.3% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,602,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALLY shares. Stephens downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

In other news, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $217,882.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 215,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,405,950.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $129,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,306,349.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,797,333 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $52.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.34. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.86 and a 1 year high of $56.61. The stock has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.58.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 33.00%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

