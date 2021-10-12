Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 140,472 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,365,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,472 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Principal Financial Group worth $1,855,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,756,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,455,000 after buying an additional 145,998 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,820,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,420,000 after buying an additional 28,930 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,670,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,766,000 after buying an additional 69,301 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,872,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,295,000 after buying an additional 75,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,651,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,941,000 after buying an additional 181,097 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG opened at $68.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.11. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $37.50 and a one year high of $69.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 9.58%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.01%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PFG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.10.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

