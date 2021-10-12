Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.63 Billion Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,553,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380,548 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.59% of The J. M. Smucker worth $1,626,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $121.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.61 and a 200-day moving average of $129.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.71. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $109.85 and a 52-week high of $140.65. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.33.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

