Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,573,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 737,566 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.13% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $1,576,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMH. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 3.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 220.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Barclays began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.10.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Bryan Smith sold 23,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $961,781.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre bought 1,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.68 per share, for a total transaction of $50,036.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $1,453,955 in the last ninety days. 6.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $38.30 on Tuesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $27.71 and a 12 month high of $42.61. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.55, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

