Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 489,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,238,000 after purchasing an additional 39,250 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 62,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,534,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,262,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $203.78 on Tuesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $150.60 and a 1 year high of $212.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

