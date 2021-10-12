Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, an increase of 579.1% from the September 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 145,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,089,000 after acquiring an additional 58,351 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 16,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,608,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 183.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,024,000 after purchasing an additional 48,582 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VONE traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $202.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,826. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $149.68 and a fifty-two week high of $211.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $206.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.648 dividend. This represents a $2.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th.

