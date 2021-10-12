Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Holdings Reduced by Wit LLC

Wit LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 745,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,480 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 3.4% of Wit LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Wit LLC owned 0.35% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $167,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 507.7% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Shares of VB traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $222.25. 3,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,024. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $155.15 and a 52-week high of $229.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $223.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.73.

