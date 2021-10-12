VerusCoin (VRSC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $73.35 Million

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. VerusCoin has a total market capitalization of $73.35 million and approximately $29,373.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VerusCoin has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VerusCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.13 or 0.00001985 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VerusCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00057067 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.97 or 0.00119060 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00072373 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,172.49 or 1.00151168 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,369.90 or 0.05903171 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin’s launch date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 64,732,753 coins. The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

VerusCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VerusCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VerusCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.