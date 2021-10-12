Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 596,152 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 155,378 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $10,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 29.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,217,345 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $81,912,000 after buying an additional 1,174,299 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 20.5% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,967,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,289,000 after buying an additional 675,020 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 5.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,782,636 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,387,000 after buying an additional 188,960 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 4.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,645,236 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,375,000 after purchasing an additional 149,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 4.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,708,988 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,531,000 after purchasing an additional 125,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $40,008.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 12,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $201,571.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,274 shares of company stock valued at $483,437. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VIAV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock opened at $15.25 on Tuesday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $18.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 80.27 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.56.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $310.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viavi Solutions Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

