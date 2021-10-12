Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Victoria’s Secret & Co. is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co. is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an average rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays began coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.88.

Shares of NYSE VSCO opened at $50.43 on Friday. Victoria’s Secret has a 12-month low of $47.97 and a 12-month high of $76.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.16.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $636,000. Kwmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $963,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,082,000.

