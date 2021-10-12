Vident Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 3,600.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

Shares of SAIC opened at $87.84 on Tuesday. Science Applications International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.44 and a fifty-two week high of $103.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.50. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.60%.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

