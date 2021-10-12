Vident Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $38.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.87 and a twelve month high of $42.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.60. The firm has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 99.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.86.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $491.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

INVH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays started coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.46.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

