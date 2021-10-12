Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 226.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 12,218 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STT. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 1.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,134,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,327,547,000 after purchasing an additional 228,076 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in State Street by 30.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,302,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,012,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876,148 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,381,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $534,817,000 after acquiring an additional 159,847 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in State Street by 33.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,218,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $522,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in State Street by 3.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,796,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $284,905,000 after acquiring an additional 105,195 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group raised shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.92.

Shares of STT stock opened at $90.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $57.16 and a 1 year high of $94.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 34.03%.

In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $381,569.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,893,517.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

State Street

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

