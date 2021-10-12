Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Baidu by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,442,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,740,919,000 after purchasing an additional 225,447 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Baidu by 0.6% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,495,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,936,089,000 after purchasing an additional 60,406 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Baidu by 126.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,127,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866,767 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 59.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,816,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $585,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 18.5% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,860,139 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $379,282,000 after acquiring an additional 289,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Erste Group cut shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $370.00 to $357.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $333.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $340.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.00.

BIDU opened at $162.16 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.38 and a 52 week high of $354.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.01.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

