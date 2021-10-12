Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 4,749 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,749 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 212.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,047,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,103,000 after acquiring an additional 39,450,439 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 15.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,113,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124,723 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,830,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,947,000 after purchasing an additional 441,805 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 244.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,518,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.7% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,694,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,427,000 after purchasing an additional 211,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $60.80 on Tuesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $46.48 and a 12-month high of $61.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.40 and a 200-day moving average of $56.55.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 40.02%. Research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.16%.

A number of research firms have commented on AZN. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

