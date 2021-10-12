Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 602 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,544,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,643,382,000 after purchasing an additional 78,312 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,175,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,244,000 after buying an additional 318,301 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,774,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $822,701,000 after acquiring an additional 28,750 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,307,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,226,000 after acquiring an additional 127,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 9.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 969,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,725,000 after purchasing an additional 79,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.05, for a total transaction of $121,762.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,149.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.53, for a total value of $2,382,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,902 shares of company stock valued at $8,631,608 over the last three months. 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MKTX stock opened at $402.96 on Tuesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $402.70 and a twelve month high of $606.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.23 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $450.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $466.43.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $176.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.56 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 33.63%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MKTX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $459.00 to $441.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $526.00.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

