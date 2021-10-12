Vidya (VIDYA) Trading Up 30.6% This Week

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. Over the last week, Vidya has traded 30.6% higher against the US dollar. Vidya has a market cap of $7.77 million and approximately $142,563.00 worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vidya coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vidya alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00043790 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $121.45 or 0.00212700 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.05 or 0.00094660 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Vidya Coin Profile

Vidya (CRYPTO:VIDYA) is a coin. It launched on August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,990,028 coins. Vidya’s official website is team3d.io . Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

Vidya Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidya should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vidya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vidya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vidya and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.