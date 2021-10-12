Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) PT Lowered to $14.00

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $24.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

VIPS has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vipshop from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vipshop from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Vipshop from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, New Street Research lowered shares of Vipshop from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.93.

NYSE VIPS opened at $11.18 on Friday. Vipshop has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.24.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Vipshop will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,965,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $441,060,000 after purchasing an additional 276,938 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Vipshop by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,774,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $590,467,000 after acquiring an additional 752,710 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vipshop by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,674,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,745,000 after acquiring an additional 94,126 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vipshop by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,744,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,229 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vipshop by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,106,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,797,383 shares during the period. 47.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vipshop Company Profile

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

