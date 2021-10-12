Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 797,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 81,362 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $22,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 2,099.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. 57.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Shares of VIRT opened at $25.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.97 and its 200-day moving average is $27.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of -0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $32.35.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $548.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

In other Virtu Financial news, major shareholder North Island Ventures, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $39,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.