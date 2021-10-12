Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Stock Position Increased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 231.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.08% of Visteon worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Visteon in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC increased its stake in Visteon by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 6,598 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Visteon during the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Visteon by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Visteon by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 236,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,892,000 after buying an additional 14,640 shares during the period.

VC stock opened at $100.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.35 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.56. Visteon Co. has a 52 week low of $80.00 and a 52 week high of $147.55.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.38 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 1.00%. Sell-side analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on VC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Visteon from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Visteon from $126.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Visteon from $101.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Visteon from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.73.

In other Visteon news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 8,836 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.12, for a total value of $1,017,200.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,492 shares in the company, valued at $517,119.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Visteon

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

