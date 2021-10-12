Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on VIVHY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Vivendi from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Vivendi from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Get Vivendi alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS VIVHY opened at $33.80 on Friday. Vivendi has a one year low of $28.32 and a one year high of $42.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.26.

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.