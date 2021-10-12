Voss Capital LLC Has $6.67 Million Position in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA)

Voss Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 796,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,194 shares during the quarter. Landsea Homes accounts for about 2.8% of Voss Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Voss Capital LLC’s holdings in Landsea Homes were worth $6,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Landsea Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Landsea Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landsea Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Landsea Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landsea Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Landsea Homes alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LSEA traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.65. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,999. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.86. Landsea Homes Co. has a 1-year low of $7.68 and a 1-year high of $11.15.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $250.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Landsea Homes Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LSEA. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Landsea Homes from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landsea Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Landsea Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landsea Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.