Voss Capital LLC Sells 120,000 Shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT)

Voss Capital LLC lessened its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) by 49.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 120,000 shares during the period. CatchMark Timber Trust comprises about 0.6% of Voss Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Voss Capital LLC owned 0.26% of CatchMark Timber Trust worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTT. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 9,038 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,215,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,918,000 after purchasing an additional 183,086 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 277.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 43,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

CTT stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.21. 85,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,543. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.68 and its 200 day moving average is $11.61. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $12.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market cap of $597.06 million, a P/E ratio of -101.74 and a beta of 1.41.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. As a group, analysts predict that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -150.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.90.

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

